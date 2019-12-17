Friendship Weddings

While some people say they’re “marrying my best friend” in their vows, more Millennials are doing just that. Remember that Adam Sandler movie. “I now pronounce you Chuck & Larry”?

It’s moving toward being the new norm.

Best friends Dylan and Mary-Louise just had a “friendship wedding” and have shared their story online. They call themselves “partnered friends” and they took the leap after living as platonic pals for two years in NYC.

They went to City Hall and $35 later were officially married. They even had a rehearsal dinner the night before with their friends, and on the big day, Mary-Louise wore a white dress and carried a bouquet.