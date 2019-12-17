Hot in Hollywood: Top Gun Fans Get a New Trailer & “The Simpsons” Turn 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
- Tom Cruise returns to the skies for a Top Gun sequel. Fans get a look at the new trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’
- The Simpsons turns 30 today. The show premiered Dec. 17, 1989. It’s renewed through its 32nd season in 2021.
- Beyonce is one step closer to earning her first Oscars nomination. On Monday, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced its shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories. Beyonce was nominated for original song for her song ‘Spirit’ from The Lion King.
- Liam Hemsworth faces $150,000 lawsuit over an Instagram photo. According to several media outlets, Splash News and Picture Agency are suing the actor for copyright infringement.
- Kumail Nanjiani is a comedian, writer, and actor…but now he’s all this with muscles! He posting a “thirsty” shirtless picture on social media revealing how he got fit.
- Better late than never! Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hits the number one on the Hot 100 Chart 25 years after the song was released.