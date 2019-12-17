Mecklenburg County Is Looking To Help Senior Citizens With Utility Costs

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County senior citizens can now get additional assistance on utility bills for the winter months with the help of the Department of Social Services (DSS.)

DSS is offering help by disbursing Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) funds to eligible households.

LIEAP is a federal social services program that assists low-income households with their immediate home energy needs, so they won’t have to choose between heating their homes and buying other necessities.

There are as many as 171,000 county residents meet the financial qualifications for the federal assistance, a press release said. But, fewer than 15,000 applied for the assistance in 2019.

The applicants will receive a one-time, direct vendor payment in the amount of $300, $400 or $500, a press release said.

Households that has at least one person who is 60-years-old and older or receiving disability benefits through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) can apply from now until March 31, 2020, the release said.

Citizens of Mecklenburg County does not have to be a senior citizen to apply and receive financial assistance.

The release stated that eligible households must equate to the following to receive assistance: at least have one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident in the household, income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level, cash resources of $2,250 or below and be responsible for the heating costs.

Households that meet these qualifications that are not senior citizens can apply from January 2 to March 31, 2020.

Applications can be made in person. The primary location to apply is the Valerie C. Woodard Center located at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1800, Charlotte, NC 28208. Applications will be received Monday -Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To reach more residents this year and make it more convenient to apply, the County will also host a series of Assessment Centers in communities across the County for a limited time.

For more information on how to apply, Click HERE.