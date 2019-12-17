Rock Hill Police Announce Warrants Against Local Dog Trainer

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill Police have three warrants out for the arrest of a local dog trainer, who is now criminally accused of starving animals in her care. Investigators will charge Jessica Viscusie with three counts of ill treatment of animals.

Viscusie was in the news last month, offering a reward for a supposedly missing foster dog, Thor. Police say the dog was actually found dead in Viscusie’s backyard on Pinebranch Road, and that he had been starved to death.

The two other charges she faces stem from dogs that survived Viscusie’s alleged starvation attempts. A source tells WCCB that Viscusie is expected to turn herself in Wednesday morning.