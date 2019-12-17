Rowan County Authorities Asking For Assistance Identifying Robbery Suspect

1/6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are asking for assistance identifying one of two suspects involved in a robbery and carjacking in Rowan County last month.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was trying to sell home theater equipment to two unknown suspects. The victim followed the suspects to the Rushco gas station near the intersection of Innes Street and Stokes Ferry Road, where he showed the suspects the equipment he was selling.

Authorities have obtained photos of one suspect who pumped gas and went into the gas station where he purchased Marlboro cigarettes and attempted to use the ATM.

After meeting at the Rushco gas station, the victim then followed the suspects to Courtney Lane, where the suspects took control of the victim’s vehicle. The victim tried to get back in the vehicle but was thrown from his vehicle when the suspects accelerated and fled.

The home theater equipment was stolen with the vehicle and the vehicle was later found partially submerged in High Rock Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Lt. Chad Moose 704-216-8687, Sgt Greene 704-216-8686 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.