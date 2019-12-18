Four Juveniles Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Crashes In Front Of Hopewell High School, Prompting Lockdown

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Officials say Hopewell High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a suspect driving a stolen vehicle crashed in front of the school.

Stolen vehicle stop leads to crash and a foot pursuit. Hopewell High is on lockdown status. At least 2 apprehended and multiple are still outstanding. Any info, please contact HPD, 704-464-5400, or North Meck. Crime Stoppers, 704-896-7867. #HuntersvillePD pic.twitter.com/U2Ay1kHamf — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) December 18, 2019

The suspects in the vehicle ran from the scene which prompted the lockdown, according to Huntersville Police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ posted the following statement on their Twitter account:

Officials with the school district say two of the suspects entered the school but were apprehended without incident.

Huntersville Police say four juveniles were taken into custody and one other suspect is still wanted but has been identified. The lockdown has been lifted at the school.

***UPDATE***

Lockdown has been lifted. 4 juveniles are in custody at this time. 1 is still outstanding, but has been identified. Thank you for your patience and assistance! — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) December 18, 2019

No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.