Four Juveniles Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Crashes In Front Of Hopewell High School, Prompting Lockdown

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Officials say Hopewell High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a suspect driving a stolen vehicle crashed in front of the school.
The suspects in the vehicle ran from the scene which prompted the lockdown, according to Huntersville Police.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ posted the following statement on their Twitter account:
Officials with the school district say two of the suspects entered the school but were apprehended without incident.
Huntersville Police say four juveniles were taken into custody and one other suspect is still wanted but has been identified. The lockdown has been lifted at the school.
No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.