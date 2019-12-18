Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Fired After Being Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after being arrested early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Garry L. McFadden says he fired Deputy Sheriff Minique Jackson after she was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The charges reportedly stem from a domestic related incident that happened on December 18th at Jackson’s residence.

Officials with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say Jackson has been employed with the department since July 2008.

McFadden released the following statement,

“I’m deeply disappointed in the conduct of one of my deputies as we are bound by an oath to uphold the law. All employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are expected to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty. Violations of the law are not acceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.”

No other details have been released at this time.