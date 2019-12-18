Much Colder to End the Work Week

After an active and mild start to the week, we are feeling the winter chill today. Temps are running 20-30 degrees colder than this time yesterday. Icy spots likely across the high country, where wind chills are in the single digits to start the morning. Daytime highs won’t break out of the low 30s for the mountains with highs elsewhere only reaching the upper 40s. Clear and dry over the next few days, but even overnight lows will tumble below average – settling into the mid 20s through Friday morning. Temperatures will remain slightly below average through the weekend with warmer temps returning for Christmas week. Highs will once again reach the low 60s by Christmas Evel with minimal rain chances through the next 7 days.

Today: Much Colder. High: 49 Wind: NW 5 mph

Tonight: Freezing. Low: 25 Wind: N 5 mph

Thu: Sunny. High: 46 Wind: NE 5 mph

Thu Night: Clear. Low: 26 Wind: Calm