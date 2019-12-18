Pineville Police Arrested Four Suspects After Early Morning Car Break-Ins

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Police Department arrested four men for breaking into vehicles at The Pines Apartment Complex, according to a news release.

The four suspects are William Lee Nelson Jr., Darrell Tyrone Webber, Jr., Andre’ Erby Simons and Audante Jacori Wilson.

Police say a resident of the apartment complex called 911 around 3:30am while the suspects were in the process of breaking into the vehicles.

Pineville Police say their officers arrived immediately and conducted a felony traffic stop which resulted in the arrests.

A stolen gun was found in the car along with other stolen property, a news release from the Pineville Police Department stated.

According to the release, the men are facing the following charges: three felony counts each of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and one count each of possession of a stolen firearm along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen goods or property.