Toyota of N Charlotte’s guide to tire traction devices

When it comes to driving in the snow, there are a lot of precautions to take. You have to slow your speed, take turns carefully, be extra cautious on hills… driving in winter weather means adjusting your driving habits pretty significantly. However, another factor that you should take into consideration when driving in the snow is your tire traction devices.

Four types of tire traction devices for your car

Tire traction devices may not be necessary here in Charlotte, especially if you have winter tires on your car. However, if your holiday travels are taking you north, you may find yourself in some serious winter conditions with lots of driving in the snow. In these circumstances, these devices can definitely come in handy.

Option 1: Tire chains

Tire chains are the most popular and well-known tire traction device, and they're also the most available. They're exactly what they sound like; chains that you wrap around your tires. The chains dig into the snow and help your car get a better grip on the road so you're less likely to slide out.

Option 2: Tire spikes

Tire spikes are also just what they sound like – spikes that attach to your tires to give you traction. These tire traction devices attach in one piece to the front face of the tire to cut into the snow and give you better traction and control. They’re less bulky than tire chains and also look a little more streamlined on your vehicle if you’re concerned about appearance.

Option 3: Auto Socks

Auto Socks are a cool new textile-based technology designed to help your car grip the road in the snow. They wrap around your tires completely to offer better traction in slippery conditions.

Option 4: GoClaws

GoClaws are similar to tire spikes, but these specially designed tire traction devices don’t attach to the front face in one piece. Instead, they’re attached to your vehicle with straps that are fastened to the four “corners” of the tires.

Another good investment for driving in snowy conditions is traction mats. These mats won’t be much use to you while your N Charlotte Toyota is in motion, but they can come in handy if you find yourself stuck. You simply place the mats in front of your car tires and hit the accelerator – the mats give your tires the grip they need to get up and go when in slush, snow, or mud.

Let our Charlotte Toyota parts center help you choose the right tools for driving in the snow

