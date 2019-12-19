Man’s Video Admitting ‘I Have No Friends’ Resonates Online

A 52 year old British man has gone viral for his video where he admits he is lonely and has no friends. The married father of two, whose grown up kids have moved out and whose wife works away at weekends, admitted his lack of social life has left a gaping hole.

He says he knows a lot of people through work, but they don’t really get together outside of that. The video goes on to claim 18% of men do not have a close friend and 32% have no one they consider to be a best friend.