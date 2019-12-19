Nice Finish To The Week, Increasing Clouds Saturday

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Friday will be slightly milder and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will gradually increase Friday night and Saturday with highs near 50°. Our next chance for rain will be late Sunday into Monday. Dry and mild conditions return for the middle part of next week, highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, another chilly night. Low 25°. Light wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder afternoon. High 55°. Light wind.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, not quite as cold. Low 32°. Light wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, near normal temperatures. High 50°. Light wind.