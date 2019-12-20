NASCAR Hall Of Famer Junior Johnson Dies At 88

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR great Junior Johnson passes away on December 20 after having an impactful life to the sport’s community, sources confirm.

Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its inaugural Class of 2010, a NASCAR news release said.

He had won 50 races in NASCAR’s top division which is the most of any driver without a championship.

Johnson continued to add wins to his resume with 132 victories and six championships as a successful team owner for many legends in NASCAR.

The accolades continues with Johnson winning the second running of the Daytona 500 in 1960.

He then added two more triumphs in the Great American Race as a car owner in 1969 and ’77.

Johnson’s impact was felt with his death after he had been suffering with declining health issues and has just entered into hospice care earlier this week, according to the news release.

With his passing NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley made a statement confirming as well as mourning the loss of Johnson.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Junior Johnson on behalf of the Johnson family,” Kelley says in a press release. “First and foremost, everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame offers our most sincere condolences to Lisa, Robert, Meredith and the entire family.”

Kelley continued by expressing what this loss means and the impact Johnson had and will still have on the sport.

“People are measured in many ways. Some are measured by what they do in their respective profession; others by what they do for their respective profession,” Kelley said in the release. “In Junior’s case, what he did both in NASCAR and for NASCAR are equally incalculable. That is among the many reasons that Junior was one of the five inaugural inductees into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.”

With the passing of Johnson NASCAR has lost one of the true pioneers, innovators, competitors and an incredible mechanical and business mind, Kelley stated.

Kelley closed by expressing though Johnson may be gone he will forever be remember.

“And personally, I have lost one of my dearest friends. While we will miss Junior mightily, his legacy and memory will forever be remembered, preserved, celebrated and cherished at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and in the hearts and minds of race fans around the world. Please join us in remembering and celebrating Robert Glenn Johnson Jr, ” Kelley said in closing.