Best of Snark: Botched Butts, a Fiancé Sponge Bob Fan, Human Compost and X-Rated Holiday Lights

It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
Derek James,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

We look back some of the butt implants that we can’t forget thanks to Botched.

Went furniture shopping with 90 Day Fiancé and end up finding Sponge Bob.

Re-visit the human composting facility in Seattle.

And the holiday light display that wasn’t in the real spirit of Christmas.

Need a little more Snark in your day?  Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV.  And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.