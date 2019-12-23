Clear and chilly night. Beautiful Christmas Day.

After a gorgeous day we’re in for a treat tonight. Good travel conditions tonight for Santa’s travels to the Carolinas. Temps will fall into the upper 30s with clear skies. A white Christmas won’t be in the cards this year as temps reach the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Mild temps will stretch through the week, with clouds returning Thursday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60 into the weekend. Rain chances return Sunday into Monday. More seasonable temps arrive to close out the year with highs in the low to mid 50s for New Years Eve.

Tonight: Clear and Cold. Low: 38 Wind: NE 5 mph

Christmas Day: Sunny. High: 60 Wind: NE 5 mph

Christmas Night: M. Cloudy. Low: 34 Wind: Calm

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High: 60 Wind: Light

Have a very Merry Christmas!