Man Charged With Murder After Police Say He Intentionally Hit An Killed Pedestrian With Vehicle In Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD has charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally hit a pedestrian with a vehicle in Steele Creek last week.

Police say officers responded to reports of someone intentionally hitting a man with a car near the intersection of South Tryon Street an Ayrsley Town Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Friday, December 20th.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Robert Hopkins was taken to Atrium Health Center Main, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday December 22nd, CMPD officers located the suspect vehicle, a silver Pontiac G5 on McAllister Road, and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle chase took place, before ending on Park Fairfax Drive in Charlotte, where all three occupants ran from the car.

Police were able to apprehend 24-year-old Christopher Chisholm and 24-year-old Jaylen Barber. Police did not locate the third occupant of the vehicle, who is said to be an unidentified female. Officers found four stolen guns in the car and other items police believe were stolen.

Christopher Chisholm has been charged with the Second Degree Murder. He was also charged with Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle. Officials say Chisholm cut off his electronic monitor on November 18th, 2019. Chisholm was being monitored after being charged with 28 counts of Felony Conspiracy, one count of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, one count of Felony Larceny. Chisholm was served with 48 additional property and drug related warrants following his arrest.

Jaylen Barber was not charged in connection with the homicide but he was charged with resist, obstruct and delay for running from police following the car chase.

Authorities say the unidentified female was not involved in the Hopkins’ murder.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Helms is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.