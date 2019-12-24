Best of The Snark: Waiting on Santa with Mariah, Searching the Snarknac Vault and Pulling out Derek’s Disco Christmas Vinyl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Who might be on Santa’s nice list this year? Apparently not Mariah when you come between her that bag of chips worth a fortune.

We head back into the Snarknac vault and pull out a few of our favorites.

And for all of those Christmas disco fans…who can forget “Derek’s Disco Christmas?” Really, who can get that image out of their mind?

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.