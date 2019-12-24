Charlotte Grandmother Thankful For Community Support Days After Burglars Stole Christmas Presents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte grandmother was devastated. Just days before Christmas, thieves broke into her home, stealing everything from TVs, a laptop, and other presents. Mary Williams, who is blind, returned to her home days after the burglary.

“Ooh! It’s some mean and evil, cruel people in this world,” says Williams. “They are wrong. They took all my daughter’s stuff, even the old and new stuff,” she says.

Williams has lived in her west Charlotte home for nearly 19 years. She says nothing like this has ever happened. She wasn’t staying at the home when it happened because her house is being renovated. When construction crews arrived at the home Monday morning, they immediately noticed something wasn’t right.

“He says the house has been broken into, and they took your TVs and gifts. I said what?” says Williams.

Williams’ daughter created a GoFundMe account only asking for $500 to help replace some of the presents. But, in the spirit of Christmas, people in the community overwhelmingly donated thousands of dollars to show how much they care.

“Oh God, I just thank y’all so much. I just thank the community. I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas! I’m just so blessed and grateful and thankful,” says Williams.

CMPD is investigating this case. So far, no one has been arrested.