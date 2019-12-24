CMPD Investigating After Man Shot To Death In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death at a northwest Charlotte residence on Monday night.

Officers responded to a call from Medic around 9:30 p.m. on Elliott Drive off of Sunset Road. Police say the victim’s girlfriend found him inside the house and called 911.

According to the CMPD the man had been shot multiple times and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation and more information will be released as it develops. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Overman is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600