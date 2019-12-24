Sunny and Pleasant Christmas Forecast

After a gorgeous day, we’re in for a treat tonight. Good travel conditions tonight for Santa’s travels to the Carolinas. Temps will fall into the upper 30s with clear skies. A white Christmas won’t be in the cards this year temps reach the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Mild temps will stretch through the week, with clouds returning Thursday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60 into the weekend. Rain chance return Sunday into Monday. More seasonable temps arrive to close out the year with highs in the low to mid-50s for New Year’s Eve.

Tonight: Clear and Cold. Low: 38 Wind: NE 5 mph

Christmas: Sunny. High: 60 Wind: NE 5 mph

Christmas Night: M. Cloudy. Low: 34 Wind: Calm

Thu: P. Sunny. High: 60 Wind: Light