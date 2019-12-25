Best of Snark: Hopping The Polar Express, Remembering the Sears Wish Book, Interesting Christmas Shoppers, and a Disco Christmas Wannabe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It may be a wonderful life, but DJ is all about hopping The Polar Express.

Looking back nostalgically at the Sears Christmas Wish Book and what not to do with it.

There is no telling who you will see when you go Christmas shopping.

Derek thanked everyone for the overwhelming response of his Derek’s Disco Christmas. And the response by other local TV stations has been interesting.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.