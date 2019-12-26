Best of The Snark: LiLo’s Employees, Trump’s Trip-Up, Pup Names, Happy Single People, and an Executed Husband

It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
Derek James,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club employees finally understood her…took long enough.

President Trump gets tripped up.

Looking for a name for the new pup…we have one for you.

Researchers told us single people are happier than married people.

A lady who tied the knot with an ancient pirate spirit…and has already divorced him.

Need a little more Snark in your day?  Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV.  And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.