Blanketing Warmth to Close Decade

After a very warm Christmas in the 60s, the comfortable temperatures keep rolling to close out the week. A warm, stable air mass coming up from the Gulf has gifted us with temperatures 10-15° above average as we close out the decade. Expect highs to bounce around the mid-to-lower 60s as we head into the weekend, despite the increased cloud cover. An impressive rainmaking system will sweep through the Carolinas late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and could linger through the start of next week. Behind it, temperatures will fall closer to normal in the 50s as we enter the new year.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Fog builds in overnight. Low: 41°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Fog early, then partly sunny. High: 63°. Wind: Light.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Milder. Low: 43°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 64°. Wind: Light.