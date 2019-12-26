CMPD Apprehend And Charge Robbery Suspect After Foot Pursuit

CHARLOTTE, NC — CMPD officers in the Freedom Division responded to a robbery on Thursday, December 26 that took place on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Walmart shopping center.

The officers responded to a call from around 9:50 a.m. where a female victim explained the suspect pushes and then pinned her up against a door, a CMPD news release stated.

The suspect then snatched her purse from her and fled the scene on foot, the release said.

CMPD was able to quickly locate the suspect running from the incident.

The suspect refused to stop and officers began to pursue the suspect on foot.

The pursuit ended with the suspect being apprehended by officers.

The robbery suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Johnny Welch.

Welch was interviewed at police headquarters by robbery detectives following the interview he was charged, the release said.

According to CMPD, Welch was charged with common law robbery and resist/obstruct/delay.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.