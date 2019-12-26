Mild and Cloudy End to the Week

Another stunner on tap today with temps reaching the low 60s across the region. More clouds in the forecast, that will be staying put over the next few days. Quiet and mild into the weekend with daytime highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s. Sunday will bring the return of widespread rain and showers. A few showers for Monday, but overall a nice end to the decade with temps slightly above average in the mid-50s into early next week.

Today: More clouds. High: 63 Wind: Calm

Tonight: M. Cloudy. Low: 40 Wind: Calm

Fri: Mild. High: 63 Wind: Calm

Fri Night: M. Cloudy. Wind: Calm