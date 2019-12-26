NASCAR Hall of Fame Undeck The Hall Is Underway

1/4

The NASCAR Hall of Fame brought the holiday spirit the day after Christmas with the annual Undeck the Hall event.

The event started at 10 a.m. with fans standing in line to get a chance to select a gift from one of the many trees which are decorated with NASCAR themed items with some even featuring autographed souvenirs.

First off the trees – No. 88 motorized car & a helmet signed by the 2018 season Ford drivers. #NASCARHall #UnDecktheHall #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/aUKtqOfccC — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) December 26, 2019

Some fans even camp out for the event to be the first ones in line to call dibs on their favorite items.

In case you’re curious about what it takes to get first dibs at #Undeck – our first fans showed up at 11pm last night. #Undeck #NASCARHall #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/meYUVucBXs — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) December 26, 2019

Undeck the Hall is a free event with paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The event continues until all of the gifts are gone.

For more information on the event which is a part of Holiday at the Hall, a season-long celebration at NASCAR Hall of Fame, click HERE.