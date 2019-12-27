Natural Gas Leak In Concord Causes Parts Of Downtown To Close

CONCORD, N.C. — Limited evacuations is currently underway in Concord due to a natural gas leak.

A section of Union Street N. between Cabarrus and Killarney Avenues in downtown Concord is currently closed due to the leak, according to a news release.

The Concord Fire Department crews are working to evacuate buildings in the area while waiting for the arrival of Dominion Energy.

Some locations that are being evacuated include the View at Hotel Concord and the Concord branch of the Cabarrus County public library.

Cabarrus County has decided to close the library for the remainder of the day.

