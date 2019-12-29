Concord Police Released Surveillance Photos Of The Concord Mills Shooting Suspect

The Latest:

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department has released security photos of the person who is responsible for the shooting that happened outside of the Dave & Buster’s at Concord Mills Mall Saturday night.

The suspect pictured in the photos was wearing a red and white checkered hoodie who was seen shortly before the shooting carrying a gun.

1/2

2/2



According to witnesses, the suspect pictured shortly after could be seen discharging their weapon in the direction of Dave & Buster’s.

CPD is looking for help with finding the suspect and though the photos are not clear they believe the uniqueness of the hoodie will help to find the shooter.

The police department has taken to Facebook and Twitter to show the images of the suspect.

The Concord Police Department has obtained security video of the person believed to be responsible for the shooting that… Posted by City of Concord, NC – Police Department on Sunday, December 29, 2019

The shooting has led to the death of 13-year-old Avenanna Propst and the injury of two other teens.

Concord Police Chief Gacek tweeted the following after the original post,” 13 yr old girl was shot and killed in mall parking lot, while 15 & 16 yr old boys were shot & lucky to be alive! It’s highly unlikely this ‘person of interest’ went to the mall alone or is otherwise anonymous! Someone knows who he is and we NEED the public’s help!”

Original Story:

CONCORD, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl is dead and two juveniles are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Dave & Busters at Concord Mills Mall, according to the Concord Police Department.

On Saturday, December 28, 2019, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the Concord Police Department, along with officers from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department, responded to reports of a fight near the outside entrance to Dave & Buster’s at Concord Mills Mall.

When the officers arrived on scene, 13 year old Avenanna Propst of Concord was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. Two male juveniles suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were treated for their injuries at local medical facilities.

Concord Mills Shooting Investigation Update: Preliminary information of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Dave and Busters. 1 person is deceased at the scene and 2 have been transported to CMC-Main. Media staging area is at TGI Fridays. /kee — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 29, 2019

Police said it was not an active shooting situation. However, they have not said what led to the shooting.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

The Concord Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.https://www.facebook.com/ConcordNCPolice/posts/1500281760140250