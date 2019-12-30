Catholic Diocese of Charlotte Releases List of Priests Credibly Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We now know the names of 14 Western North Carolina priests accused of child sexual abuse. The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte released the list on Monday, revealing allegations going back five decades.

Leaders say they hope releasing the names will bring healing and comfort to the victims, but critics say the list should have been made public years ago.

See the full list at the link below:

Diocese of Charlotte has released a list of clergy credibly accused of child sexual abuse within the diocese. https://t.co/TxNXxsbqeO @WCCBCharlotte — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) December 30, 2019

“It’s been a rather intense, arduous task to go back through the files of the past,” says Father Patrick Winslow, with the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.

Nine of the 14 accused have died. None of the remaining five still serve in the church. Only three were ever criminally charged.

Father Winslow says it’s sad to have to acknowledge what he calls a “painful reality.”

“I think everyone wishes none of this ever happened,” he says.

The data shows most of the alleged abuse happened in the 1970s, but most victims didn’t report their allegations until the 2000s.

Father Winslow says there are fewer cases today because of stricter procedures and more screening before priests are hired.

“What’s important to us is that victims can find a sense of accountability, and hopefully help them find some measure of healing through this process,” he says.