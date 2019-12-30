Multiple Street Closures Announced As The City Preps For The Belk Bowl Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Department of Transportation is preparing for multiple street closures in Uptown.

The Belk Bowl Fan Fest event will take place on Tuesday, December 31 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium.

Anyone traveling in the area should take note of the closures in the area and seek an alternate route.

The following streets will close at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30 and reopen at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31:

Mint Street between Morehead Street and First Street

Stonewall Street from Church Street to Mint Street

Graham Street between Mint Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

The Belk Bowl Fan Fest is a family-friendly event intended to provide a fun tailgate atmosphere for fans of the teams participating in the Belk Bowl game. The estimated attendance of this event is 40,000.