The Snark: Year End Confusion, a Right to Be Scammed and Not So Super Simple Desserts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It is the time of the year between Christmas and New Year’s when even Derek has no idea what day it is…

On 90 Day Fiancé we learned that getting a visa for her fiancé isn’t easy even if it is a woman’s ‘tax paying right’ to be married and scammed in the United States. And one fiancé learns her big spender has nothing to spend.

But the best Snark is left for our own show. It seems that Rising‘s Christmas day special was a little less than helpful when it comes to Brian’s super simple…and terribly confusing..Christmas cupcakes.

