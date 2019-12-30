Cindy Crawford’s daughter, 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, is dating troubled 26-year-old comedian Pete Davidson.

Last Thursday, Cindy and her husband, Rande Gerber, were seen in a video outside Kaia’s New York apartment having an intense conversation. A passerby told the Daily Mail that Gerber was heard saying the person inside the apartment had “scratched eyes” and was “freaking out.”

Page six reports that Davidson then left the apartment, and drove off by himself. Cindy and her husband went back inside. Kaia herself later returned, too.

The worry may have started during Saturday Night Live’s December 21st show, when Davidson addressed the romance, and implied he was going back into rehab.

Kaia left New York with her mom and flew back to Los Angeles on Saturday. They were spotted in the LAX airport after they landed. Cindy and Rande reportedly hope the relationship between Kaia and Pete will fizzle out.

So what do you think? When should parents stop intervening in their kids’ lives?