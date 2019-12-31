Hot in Hollywood: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Confirmed & Carrie Underwood Steps Down as CMA Awards Host
- A-ha’s “Take on Me” gets a 4k remaster
- “Friends” is leaving Netflix on New Year’s Day
- Box office bust! “Cats” is on track to lose $100 million
- “The Mandalorin” season two is confirmed. Co-creator Jon Favreau announced the news on twitter and says the Disney+ series will return with new episodes in the fall.
- “Jeopardy” host, Alex Trebek opens up about his battle with pancreatic cancer
- Carrie Underwood steps down as CMA Awards host
- Sharon Stone is back on bumble after the dating app blocked her