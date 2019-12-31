Ron Rivera Signs Five Year Deal With The Washington Redskins Tuesday

1/11

Update: The Washington Redskins have announced they have signed Ron Rivera to a five year deal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers’ Head Coach Ron Rivera is expected to be hired by the Washington Redskins, according to several media reports.

Reporter Adam Schefter says Rivera should be the Redskins new head coach barring any unforeseen developments.

Former Panthers’ HC Ron Rivera is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Washington Redskins barring any unforeseen developments, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera, owner David Tepper announced on December 3rd. Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner transitioned to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner is now serving as offensive coordinator.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Tepper said. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Rivera was named the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history in 2011, and earned a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark. In nine seasons, Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.