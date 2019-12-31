CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One million people from around the world will gather today to watch the crystal ball drop in New York city.

But that’s not the only thing dropping tonight!

Here’s a look at the “wacky ways” some places in North Carolina are welcoming the New Year.

In Mount Olive, they do a pickle drop with a 3-and-a-half foot pickle.

In Marion, they do a nugget drop. It’s a 6-foot, 80-pound golden nugget made up of 300 triangles, lights, and gold flakes. Then, it’s lowered into a freshly-baked giant donut. Guests are invited to enjoy a free piece of the 10-foot donut after midnight.

There used to be a possum drop in Brasstown, but after 24 years they ended the tradition following complaints from animal rights activists.