Increasing Clouds Thursday, Unsettled Finish To The Week

Mostly quiet conditions are expected overnight with lows in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Thursday with showers developing late, highs in the mid 50s. Periods of rain are likely Thursday night through Friday night before gradually tapering off Saturday. Highs will remain above average Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunshine and cooler temperatures will return Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds, another cool night. Low 35°. Light wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers developing late. High 55°. Light wind.

Thursday Night: Cloudy skies, on and off rain. Low 46°. Light wind.

Friday: Cloudy and mild, periods of rain. High 68°. Light wind.