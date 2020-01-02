Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte’s LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL Opens January 16th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte presents its upcoming show, LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL by Lanie Robertson, playing January 16 through February 8 at the Hadley Theater at Queen’s University.

Other shows taking place throughout the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s 31st season include “Cost of Living,” “One Man, Two Guvnors,” and “Head over Heels.”

LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL portrays one of Billie Holiday’s final performances while she recounts events in her life. Taking place in South Philadelphia in March 1959, Holiday performs in a run-down bar accompanied by Jimmy Powers on the piano. This production will be directed by Jeremy DeCarlos with musical direction by Willis Hickerson. Billie Holiday will be played by Janeta Jackson.

“This show reveals the very gritty exposure of Billie Holiday’s life and struggle,” said ATC’s Executive Director Chip Decker. “It’s a riveting portrait of the lady and her music mere months before her death.”

Director Jeremy DeCarlos invites audiences to, “Come spend an evening in the moonlight with our own Billie Holiday.” All performances of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL are 90 minutes without an intermission and are held at Queens University’s Hadley Theater, the company’s home at 2132 Radcliffe Avenue. The Pay What You Can performance is January 16 at 7:30 p.m. Two preview performances are January 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. with half-off tickets.

Opening night will be January 22 at 7:30 p.m. and the show will run through February 8. Ticket prices range from $30 to $50. For more information, visit http://www.atcharlotte.org/.