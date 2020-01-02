CLT Airport Travelers Should Start Seeing Changes With The Start Of Construction For The Five-Year Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport broke ground on their five-year project on December 10 with travelers being able to see changes starting January 6.

The changes that will start with the demolition on the terminal’s west-side exterior on the upper level.

Doors 1 and 2 on the upper and lower levels will close for around two years, a news release said.

There will be signage available to direct travelers to enter the terminal on the east end through Doors 3 and 4.

This will not affect curbside drop off which will continue to be between Zones 1 through 4.

Construction will also take place in the terminal lobby near Checkpoint E which will result in the stairs and escalators to close permanently as a larger checkpoint is created.

International Arrivals passengers who need to access the Ticketing and Departures Lobby will be directed to a different elevator, escalators and stairs near Checkpoint D, according to a news release.

There will be signage in place to help assist those travelers through the airport as well.

The Daily North Lot will close for approximately two years to accommodate construction on a new central energy plant for the terminal lobby, the release said.

The new energy plant will provide the necessary heated and chilled water for the terminal lobby’s climate control and prepare for future Airport growth.

These changes are a part of the $600 million lobby expansion which is underway.

The expansion is included in the Destination CLT plan, a $2.5 to $3.1 billion capital investment program to meet passenger growth through 2035.

According to the news release, the Terminal Lobby Expansion will transform the Airport entrance and create more space in departures and ticketing as well as the arrivals and baggage claim areas.