Rain and Showers Return

Enjoy the last few hours of dry weather, because it will be a soggy few days. Rain moves in late this afternoon after highs reach the mid-50s. A system will park itself close to the region, allowing steady showers through Saturday. During this time, temps will reach the low to mid-60s with overnight lows only falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds out of the south. Drier weather returns to end the weekend, along with seasonable temps. Showers return late Tuesday of the next work week.

Today: PM Rain. High: 54 Wind: SW 3-6 mph

Tonight: Rain likely. Low: 45 Wind: SW 5 mph

Fri: Rain. High: 66 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Fri Night: Rain. Low: 52 Wind: SW 7 mph