Memorial Planned After Remains Found By Survey Crew In Concord Positively Identified As Woman Missing Since 2012

The Latest:

The Concord Police Department says the skeletal remains found last month in a wooded area near Davidson Highway and Winecoff School Road have been positively identified as Crystal Morrison.

According to police, the remains were identified after an examination of dental records.

Crystal Morrison’s family has scheduled a memorial mass for 3 p.m. on Monday, January 20th, 2020, at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Crystal Morrison is asked to call 704-920-5000 or contact the Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Original Story:

CONCORD, N.C. — Officials with the Concord Police Department says they have recovered the skeletal remains of a woman who went missing more than seven years ago.

According to police, the remains were located by a survey crew in a wooded area near the intersection of Davidson Highway and Winecoff School Road. The Concord Police Department presumes that the remains are that of Crystal Dawn Morrison, but confirmation is pending further forensic examination.

Morrison’s family reported her missing on August 24th, 2012. She was last known to be in the area of Davidson Highway, in Concord.

Officials are working to determine the cause of death and obtain more information regarding the circumstances of Morrison’s death.

The Concord Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Crystal Morrison to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.