Charlotte Downs UAB In Conference USA Opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers defeated UAB, 51-44, to win their Conference USA Opener.

Holding UAB to 44 points marks the 7th time this season that the 49ers have limited an opponent to 60 points or less

Freshman guard Jahmir Young led the 49ers with 18 points. He only had one turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Cooper Robb scored 10 points.

Charlotte’s leading scorer redshirt junior guard Jordan Shepherd did not play due to an injured left hamstring.