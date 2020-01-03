16-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teen In Newton

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Police Department says they arrested a 16-year-old for shooting another teen early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to E. K Street in Newton just after 3:20am in reference to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center but was later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and attempted robbery. Police say other arrests and potential charges are pending. The victim and the suspect apparently knew each other and police say the shooting was not random.