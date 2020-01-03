Cool Sunshine Carries into Workweek

After a sloppy first half of the weekend, things take a turn for the better as sunshine returns to the western Carolinas to start out the new week. Expect mostly clear skies this Sunday evening, with temperatures falling back into the lower 30s and upper 20s across the WCCB Charlotte viewing area. Another stunner is on tap for us for our Monday, with highs rising into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’re currently tracking a system that looks poised to develop over the Appalachians on Tuesday, which could bring some more wintry weather to the Carolinas. While most of the frozen stuff should stay to the north of I-40, a few wet flakes can’t be ruled out quite yet for the Queen City. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Abundant sunshine. Warmer. High: 60°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday Night: Clouds build back in. Low: 36°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Showers. Some sleet may mix in early. High: 50°. Wind: W 5-15.