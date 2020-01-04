Charlotte Downs MTSU, Improves To 2-0 In C-USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers improved to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in Conference USA.

Charlotte had five players score in double-figures for the third time this season.

Jahmir Young led the 49ers with 15 points to go along with five assists.

Luka Vasic scored a career-high 14 points off the bench.

Amidou Bamba scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. Bamba also grabbed five rebounds.

Cooper Robb scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Malik Martin scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Charlotte’s leading scorer Jordan Shepherd did not play due to a left hamstring injury.