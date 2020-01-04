Family, Friends Gather For Candlelight Vigil To Remember Cousins Killed In Separate Concord Shootings

CONCORD, N.C. — A community is in mourning over the senseless tragedies of two members of one family, cousins, gunned down on the same night, within just hours of each other.

13-year-old Aveanna Propst was caught in the crossfire of gunshots outside of Concord Mills Mall on December 28th. Minutes before she was killed, her cousin, 31-year-old Derron Jordan, was shot to death near his home.

“She was like one of the best people you could be around. She always made everybody smile,” says Daviana Cooke, Aveanna’s cousin. Many people attending the candlelight vigil wore tee shirts honoring both Propst and Jordan.

Candlelight mixed with tears. Broken hearts over two lives snatched away too soon.

Tonight, 18-year-old Dontae Black, and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Aveanna Propst. Another teen, Omarrion Hudson, just 16 years old, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Derron Jordan.