Charlotte Man Arrested Following Police Chase Through Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase through Rowan County while he was driving a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

On January 4th around 9:30am, deputies were searching for a gold Ford Focus that was stolen and reportedly seen in the area of Faith Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The suspect, 22-year-old James Nickerson, refused to stop after several deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving, according to a news release. Deputies say Nickerson nearly struck a patrol vehicle during his getaway.

Nickerson eventually made his way onto I-85 when deputies say they used stop sticks to try to get the suspect’s vehicle disabled. During this time, deputies say Nickerson swerved and the vehicle he was driving almost struck the deputy who was trying to use the stop sticks. That deputy reportedly had to jump in front of his vehicle to avoid being struck, according to a news release.

Officials say the stop sticks only disabled the back driver side tire and the vehicle continued south on I-85. A short time later, deputies say Nickerson stopped the vehicle on the side of the interstate and surrendered.

Nickerson and a 15-year-old passenger were both taken into custody. Nickerson has been charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on emergency personnel with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Nickerson will also face additional charges from the Salisbury Police, according to a news release.