Fatal Fire Leaves One Dead in Lenoir, NC

Lenoir, NC – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire after a resident was killed Sunday morning in Lenoir, NC.

The initial 911 call was received around 9:40am, and North Catawba Fire & Rescue arrived to find a residence on fire.

Crews attempted to put out the fire but were faced with heavy smoke and heat.

While gaining access to the bulk of the fire, crews located a victim, Frankie Prestwood, 29, deceased in a bedroom.

Two other occupants self-evacuated after noticing smoke conditions in the home, and each were unharmed by the fire.

The origin of the fire was reportedly started in the bedroom where the victim was located, an ongoing investigation will provide further information as to the cause surrounding the fatal fire.