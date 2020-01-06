Legacy Preparatory School Abruptly Closes In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school in east Charlotte has abruptly closed and now the parents of about 200 students are trying to find a new school for their children.

Legacy Preparatory School, which is located inside the Park Expo and Conference Center, is officially closed. Parents received an email from Principal Stacey Rose on Friday saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Legacy Preparatory will have to close its doors and cease all operations immediately.”

Rose goes on to say the main investor of the school could not deliver on his promise for funding scholarships. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.