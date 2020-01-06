Winter Weather Advisory for the Mountains Tuesday

Dry start to the week with plenty of sunshine as highs reach the upper 50s this afternoon. Breezy for the mountains with winds out of the NW 15-25 mph and gusts 35+ mph. Our next weather maker will slide through on Tuesday bringing rain across the Piedmont, and a wintry mix for the higher elevations. 1-2″ of snow likely for the high country, with a light icing possible throughout the foothills. A winter weather advisory will go into effect from 1am until 4pm Tuesday. This system will move out quickly as dry air fills in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid-50s through Thursday with overnight lows falling near freezing. Temps will warm to the 60s on Friday as rain returns to the region for an unsettled weekend. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday with a few rumbles possible.

Today: Sunny. High: 58 Wind: NW 5 mph

Tonight: Clouds Fill In. Low: 36 Wind: Light

Tue: Rain Likely. High: 54 Wind: NW 6-10; G20

Tue Night: Clear. Low: 32 Wind: W 5-7 mph