Wireless Charging Pads, Laptops With Folding Screens, Vertical TVs And Temporary Tattoo Printers: New 2020 Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The annual Consumer Electronics Show kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas. CES 2020 says it’ll host more than 4,500 exhibitors and launch more than 20,000 new tech products. More than 170,000 people will attend.

The Washington Post compiled some of the top items to look for this year: a startup called Aira has a wireless charger you can charge multiple devices at once, no matter where they sit on the pad. So far, there’s no price and no shipping date for this product.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is a 13 inch laptop with a folding screen. It’ll cost $2,500 and start shipping around June.

Samsung has a new TV that rotates between horizontal and vertical. It syncs with your Samsung phone and automatically switches orientation depending on what you’re watching. So far, no price for this but Samsung says it’ll be available soon.

And lastly, a temporary tattoo printer called the Prinker. It’s handheld and applies cosmetic-grade ink to the skin in black or color. You pass it over the skin once. It does 1″ wide tattoos at a time, which wash off with soap and water. It’s $270, and available around June.

Our question of the night: what new tech are you most interested in?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

WCCB News anchor Drew Bollea